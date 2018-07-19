The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to pull out of the 2019 general elections if the electoral umpire and security agencies fail to demonstrate sufficient level of impartiality expected from them by Nigerians.National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus stated this at the party’s national secretariat on Thursday while playing host to a combined delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI). Secondus who lamented what he called the manipulation of vote figures by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the recently concluded Ekiti governorship election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also accused the Nigerian Police of chasing away PDP agents from various polling centres particularly areas known to be its strongholds.“We are still contemplating on whether we will participate in the 2019 elections or not. We are yet to take a decision on this.“We are not sure that the security agencies and INEC would be impartial and transparent. In the Ekiti elections, there were instances our party agents’ tags were removed and given to the APC agents.“There were clear cases of manipulation, ballot snatching and harassment of our party agents,” Secondus said.