A former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie, has died.He died on Thursday after battling protracted ailment.His brother, Ahmad Muntaqa Coomasie, confirmed that he died in Katsina.Mr Coomassie was born in Katsina in 1946 and rose through the ranks to become the IGP in 1993, taking over from Aliyu Attah.The retired top cop was classmate of President Muhammadu Buhari at the old Katsina College.He retired from service at the end of military dispensation in 1999 and went various community services.More details later….