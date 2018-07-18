The Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin Noma and Lokongoma Secondary School in Lokoja LGA which were due for commissioning this morning have been razed down and vandalized by yet to be identified hoodlums.





The renovation of the schools was facilitated by Senator Dino Melaye.





The schools were razed down and vandalized by the suspected hoodlums Tuesday night.





The girls schools were among the sixty-nine projects the Senator had arranged for inauguration as part of his three-year stewardship.





Some thugs had issued a statement threatening to stop the commissioning of the school, warning the senator not to come to Kogi.





Senator Melaye has been in a running battle with the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, a Crisis that led to his failed recall process.