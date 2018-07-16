Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi on Monday announced that he is no longer with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ortom stated this while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Cheftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe, disclosing that the APC had given him ‘red card’ to quit party.





Confirming the development on Monday, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, quoted the governor as saying that, “As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch. So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”





Recall that NigerianEye had reported that Gov. Otom was considering dumping the APC.





The Governor is yet to disclose his new found political party, but has, however, noted that as soon as he makes up his mind in that regard, he would make it known to the Benue people.





“I don’t know what will happen next, but I’m waiting. If others approach me, then I will tell the Benue people that I’m joining another football club.”





He, therefore, called on the people of the state to remain united and not to allow party or ethnicity cause diversion among them, stressing that God who helped him to win in 2015 is well able to see him through in the coming general elections.





“Let party or ethnicity not divide us. I’m a child of destiny and it’s only God that will decide what I will be. These challenges that we see today, we shall see them no more. All that we are required to do is not to begin to be wayward in our conduct but to move to the righteous side of God. Once we do that, things will work out for our good.”