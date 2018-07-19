The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has arrived the All Progressives Congress, APC, headquarters for a crucial meeting with the party’s national officials.





Ortom, who arrived at the party secretariat in Abuja, immediately proceeded to the top floor of the building to meet with senior officials of the party.





The governor had a few days ago said the APC gave him a “red card”.





Ortom stated this while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe.





On the purpose of the meeting, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said, “Its true, Ortom is currently meeting with the National leadership of the APC and the parley is centered around the crisis within the party in Benue State.”