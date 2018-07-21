Traders from different ethnic nationalities on Saturday morning broke down in tears following a fire outbreak which gutted the popular Terminus Market in Jos.The market which is mostly populated by Igbo businessmen was said to have been destroyed some years ago following a bomb explosion which was allegedly linked with the Boko Haram Islamic sect.During the latest fire incident which was said to have started last night, several warehouses were burnt to ashes.The total amount of money lost to the incident could not be ascertained as of the time of this report.The spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the fire incident in an interview with newsmen.He said, “Yes, there was a fire incident at the popular Terminus market in Jos. Goods and warehouses were destroyed. The Plateau State Commissioner of Police (Undie Adie), and chairman of Jos North Local Government Area were there to ascertain the level of damage and you will get the details from me later.“For now, we can’t estimate the total amount lost because of the fire because so many people were involved; the money lost unquantifiable because the fire incident was very severe.”