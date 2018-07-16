Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to bury his head in shame over the outcome of the governorship election in Ekiti.
Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Kolapo Olusola, Fayose’s preferred candidate in the election.
Olusola ran on the platform of PDP.
Reacting to the election in a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, the governor alleged that the federal government used security agencies to rig the poll.
He expressed optimism that his party would retrieve its “stolen mandate”.
“Buhari should bury his head in shame for using the police, army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and INEC to snatch the mandate given to Olusola and deliver it to Fayemi whom Ekiti people rejected,” he said in a statement which Idowu Adelusi, his chief press secretary, issued on his behalf.
“I am Peter Ayodele Fayose , I hold with my head high . I can never be suppressed. I don ’ t lose battles and I will not lose this. I will laugh last .
“The president should note what the Bible says which applies to him . ‘He that wears the armour should not boast as he that removes it.’
“It is only Buhari that will pride himself with the security shooting sporadically at polling centres, scaring people to pave the way for the APC thugs to snatch ballot boxes.”
Fayose said what Buhari had won as referendum from Ekiti people , Nigerians, and international community “is shame .”
He added “If APC has truly won, why is it that there is no jubilation in Ekiti ? The victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyrrhic. We will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God.”
Replying Shehu, the Governor said the presidential spokesman is a fair weather friend who would soon desert his current pay masters.
“Garba Shehu was in the Presidency courtesy Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for eight years and came back for this current dispensation still courtesy Abubakar. Now, he has abandoned the person who brought him to the limelight.
“This is not surprising, when he was the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors during the regime of General Sani Abacha, he wined and dined with the maximum ruler. He would go under the cover of darkness to collect money purportedly for editors, but everybody knew what he did then. Nigerians are waiting to nail him in the end,” Fayose said.
