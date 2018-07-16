Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to bury his head in shame over the outcome of the governorship election in Ekiti.





Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Kolapo Olusola, Fayose’s preferred candidate in the election.





Olusola ran on the platform of PDP.





Reacting to the election in a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, the governor alleged that the federal government used security agencies to rig the poll.





He expressed optimism that his party would retrieve its “stolen mandate”.



