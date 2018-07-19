Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect of Ekiti state, has vowed to look into the books of the current administration in the state to know why salaries of workers have not been paid for at least six months.





Workers’ welfare was one of the issues that Fayemi used to tackle Ayodele Fayose, the outgoing governor, during the campaign period.





Fayose had supported Kolapo Olusola, his deputy in the election.





Speaking with reporters when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Thursday, Fayemi said he would examine the records of Fayose’s government so as to not make the mistakes of the outgoing administration.





“Well l think we need to remove this election from personalities. This was an election that we fought on issues and it will be irresponsible on my part to come here and say that we will not examine what transpired in the last four years in the manner of government,” he said.





“What was received in Ekiti state and the expenditure in that period, why were we not able to pay salaries in the state. These issues should be examined in the interest of good governance.





“It is not about probing Fayose, probing Eleka etc, it is about not repeating the mistakes of the past and giving our people good government. So, we will also involve in looking at what transpired in the last four years.”





