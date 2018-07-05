A former Minister of Finance, Adamu Ciroma, is dead

The elder statesman was said to have died at Turkiush Hospital in Abuja at the age of 84.





Ciroma served as Minister of Finance in the government of Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2003.





He was a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and also one time managing director of the New Nigerian newspapers.