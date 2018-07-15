The Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Dr Kayode Fayemi, winner of the Ekiti State governorship election held on Saturday.INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Idowu Olayinka announced that Fayemi won in 12 out of the 16 local government areas of the state, polling 197,459 votes.His closest rival, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and current Deputy Governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola, Olusola Eleka got 178,121 votes.