Alleged abducted Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye has regained his freedom from his alleged abductors.Senator Melaye who took to his twitter handle to announce his freedom said he spent 11 hours in the wilderness.It is not clear what exactly happened or why he was taken to the wilderness by his alleged abductors or even how he regained his freedom but the senator thanked God and Nigerians for letting him escape “dangerous attacks” and for their prayers, respectively.On his twitter handle, @ dino_ melaye, he said, “ I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME !!!”