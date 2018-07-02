Chris Giwa on Monday arrived at the Secretariat of Nigeria Football Federation with some security agents to assume office as substantive Chairman of the Federation.Giwa also spoke with journalists on his assumption of office in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court on June 5 at the boardroom.He said that the court had nullified the parallel election held in Warri by the former chairman, Amaju Pinnick, and upheld him as the chairman.“I am here to claim my mandate as the substantive chairman elected on August 26, 2014.“We waited for the other board to finish the preparations for World Cup so that we can assume office,” Giwa said.The new Federation boss promised to embark on reconciliation of all aggrieved members for the success of the Federation.He explained that Nigeria’s sovereignty could not be threatened by any foreign interest, saying NFF operated in tandem with the Constitution.According to him, we are grateful to God for making it possible for us to reclaim our mandate and we shall give Nigerians good results.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chris Giwa was allegedly elected chairman of the NFF on August 26, 2014, but the election was not recognised by FIFA.FIFA eventually supervised another election on September 30 in Warri, Delta State, after it had threatened to ban Nigeria from all its activities. Amaju Pinnick eventually got elected with 32 votes out of the 44 votes and stepped into office.Following the development, Giwa pursued his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, where he lost and was banned from football-related activities by FIFAHowever, the Supreme Court on June 5 set aside Pinnick’s election and recognised Giwa as substantive chairman.Some board members who followed Giwa were: Chairman Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba; board member representing North West, Shehu Adamu; Sanni Ferma for North East; board member representing South-South, Johnson Effiong; Sunday Ajayi for South West and Yaya Adams for North Central.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday directed the Nigeria Football Federation to comply with the judgment of the Supreme Court, which set aside the election into the Executive Committee of the Federation held on September 30, 2014.The directive was given in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Monday in Abuja.According to the statement, the Supreme Court verdict restored the orders of the Federal High Court which set aside the purported election of the current Executive Committee of the NFF.