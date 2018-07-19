President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three Directors-General/Chief Executive Officers of three agencies under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.The appointments were approved on Thursday.They appointees are: Umar Albarka Hassan (DG/CEO, National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Kaduna); Prof. Linus Okon Asuquo (DG/CEO, National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos); and Prof. Suleiman Bolaji Hassan (DG/CEO, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences, Jos).The information was contained on the verified Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media.See the tweets:President @MBuhari approves the appointment of three Directors-General/Chief Executive Officers of three Agencies under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.The appointments are: 👇🏽— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 19, 20181. Engr. Umar Albarka Hassan, DG/CEO, National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Kaduna2. Prof. Linus Okon Asuquo, DG/CEO, National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos3. Prof. Suleiman Bolaji Hassan, DG/CEO, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences, Jos.— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 19, 2018