The appointments were approved on Thursday.
They appointees are: Umar Albarka Hassan (DG/CEO, National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Kaduna); Prof. Linus Okon Asuquo (DG/CEO, National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos); and Prof. Suleiman Bolaji Hassan (DG/CEO, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences, Jos).
The information was contained on the verified Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media.
