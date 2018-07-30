 BREAKING: Benue State House of Assembly shutdown as armed men take over complex | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Benue State House of Assembly shutdown as armed men take over complex

9:19 AM 0
A+ A-

A detachment of armed Mobile policemen, believed to have been drawn from Abuja, Nasarawa and Benue have taken over the house of assembly complex, report reaching us from Benue Monday morning says.
 

The heavily armed men blocked the main entrance leading to the assembly complex, thereby preventing workers from gaining entrance.

No reason has been given for the invasion at the moment, but sources revealed that the action was another move by the opposition party to reinstate the sacked Speaker, Rt Hon Terkimbi Ikyange.

More to come…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top