A detachment of armed Mobile policemen, believed to have been drawn from Abuja, Nasarawa and Benue have taken over the house of assembly complex, report reaching us from Benue Monday morning says.

The heavily armed men blocked the main entrance leading to the assembly complex, thereby preventing workers from gaining entrance.





No reason has been given for the invasion at the moment, but sources revealed that the action was another move by the opposition party to reinstate the sacked Speaker, Rt Hon Terkimbi Ikyange.





More to come…