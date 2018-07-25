Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has officially announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC





Ortom made the announcement during a meeting with elected local government chairmen and councillors at the Government House Makurdi.





Angry youths had earlier blocked him from traveling to Abuja to attend the APC reconciliation meeting.





The governor has been a subject of speculations recently on his stance in the ruling party following disagreement with the party leaders both at state and national levels.

Details later...