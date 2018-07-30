The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended the eight lawmakers behind the alleged ‘impeachment notice’ served on the Governor of the state, Samuel Ortom on Monday.They were suspended for six months.It had been reported that eight lawmakers, most of whom were under the All Progressives Congress, APC, party had gained access to the assembly complex to commence what they termed ‘impeachment’ on the Governor.The lawmakers were Adanyi Benjamin, Terhemba Chabo, Benjamin Nungwa, Bem Mngutyo, Adams Okloho, James Okefe and Nick Eworo.The lawmakers were led by the impeached Speaker of the House, Terkimbi Ikyange (APC Ushongo) who was also later suspended by the house following his attempt to gain access to the state Assembly complex two days ago.However, Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the lawmakers are not up to the required quorum that can effect such decision.He also said that the necessary process, both legal and constitutional, towards impeaching a Governor were not even followed by the lawmakers.According to the statement, “They have not been able to form a quorum, so it is not possible. Only eight people served the governor the notice, even at that, 2 other members who were part of the cangaroo sitting were on the side of the governor, so how can anybody call that an impeachment notice. It’s laughable and must be ignored completely.”