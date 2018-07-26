 BREAKING: Again, armed men attack Dino Melaye in Abuja, his whereabout unknown | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: Again, armed men attack Dino Melaye in Abuja, his whereabout unknown

12:55 PM 0
A+ A-

The Senator representing Kogi West district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has been reportedly attacked by armed men in Gwagwalada area of Abuja.


According to Raypower-100.5 FM Abuja, Senator Melaye was on his way to Lokoja for a court sitting in a case of alleged arms running brought against him by the Police when the incident occurred on Thursday morning.

The men were reportedly in a government Hilux van and a Sienna bus.

Melaye’s whereabouts remains unknown as at press time.

More to come…

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top