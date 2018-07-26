The Senator representing Kogi West district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has been reportedly attacked by armed men in Gwagwalada area of Abuja.





According to Raypower-100.5 FM Abuja, Senator Melaye was on his way to Lokoja for a court sitting in a case of alleged arms running brought against him by the Police when the incident occurred on Thursday morning.





The men were reportedly in a government Hilux van and a Sienna bus.





Melaye’s whereabouts remains unknown as at press time.





More to come…