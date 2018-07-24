No fewer than 15 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.





Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced the defection of the lawmakers.





Up till now, the deputy Senate President is still under house arrest and absent from the plenary.









The defectors cited that APC was being fictionalised, hence, they would not continue to pursue their political careers under the ruling party.





However, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawal opposed the defection, saying the action of the affected lawmakers should be quarantined while the letter written by the defected lawmakers should be stood down.





Here is the list of the defected senators who anchored their reason on the current crisis and faction in the ruling party.





They are…





1.Rabi’u Kwankwaso (Kano-Central)





2. Dino Melaye (Kogi-West)





3. Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo-South)





4.Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo-Central)





5.Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara-South)





6.Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna-North)





7. Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun-Central)





8. Usman Nafada (Gombe)





9. Ibrahim Dambaba (Sokoto)





10.Mohammed Shittu (Jigawa)





11.Isa Misau (Bauchi)





12.Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi)





13.Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara)





14. Barnabas Gemade (Benue).





15.Senator Abdul-Azeez Murtala-Nyako (Adamawa)