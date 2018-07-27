Security sources have confirmed an attack on a military formation at Jakana, about 50km to Maiduguri, Borno State capital.According to the source, the attackers arrived with five gun trucks and engaged the military formation at the town with a superior fire power.The source added that the formation is now in disarray as soldiers scampered for safety.The attack is said to have come about one hour ago at the time of filling this report.The Nation recall that the insurgents have recently scaled up attacks in the theatre with the attacks with three ambush in Bama, Jili and Sasawa in Yobe State where an unspecified number of soldiers were killed.Details of the Jakana attack are still unclear as the army authorities have not issued any official statement.