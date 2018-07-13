Sabo Kyari Mohammed, who was described by the Department of State Service (DSS) as a “strong member of Boko Haram” bagged a full five-year jail term.





Mohammed was said to have provided surveillance for the group and participating in the attack known as “operation point and kill” in his village, Musau in Borno state.





One Zainab Idris, said to be a wife of Babawo Idris, a Boko Haram commander, was released by the court.





The judge said Zainab had already served her jail term since she was arrested in 2014. She was arrested with two children while on her way to join her husband in Sambisa forest.





The court heard over 100 cases between Monday and Tuesday.