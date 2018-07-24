Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, has said that the blockade of the Abuja home of Senate President Bukola Saraki must have been by his own security aides, rather than by the Police. as widely reported.Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon, said that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has consequently ordered a probe into the incidence.The media had reported earlier on Tuesday that operatives of the Department of State Services and policemen laid siege to Saraki’s home in Abuja.Saraki had also alleged that the siege was an attempt to stop some members of the Senate from defecting from the ruling party.However, Moshood denied that the Police blocked Saraki from leaving his residence in the morning, noting that the “unathorised blockade” must have been carried out by his (Saraki’s) security aides.He added that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered an investigation into the incident.