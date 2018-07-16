Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, on Monday rebuked former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar for saying his emergence as President in 2019 will pave way for restructuring, which will eventually end the agitations for Biafra.





BNYL queried the former Vice President and other “Politicians talking about Biafra and state of the Nation only during an election period.”





In a statement signed by its leader, Princewill Richard, BNYL rebuked Atiku and insisted that the struggle for Biafra can’t be exchanged with the restructuring of Nigeria.





The statement reads, “If Nigeria is restructured good for them, but let it be known that Biafra cannot be exchanged for anything, not even Igbo Presidency, or Donald Duke Presidency”.





Richard warned Politicians to desist from using the name of the secessionist state for political campaigns.





“They know full well that we cannot be easily bought over by their fake promises, cheap propaganda and amnesty offer which has sent many so-called agitators, nationalists, and militia groups back to sleep, Biafra is totally different, its a state struggle clearly defined by our different but genuine approach.”