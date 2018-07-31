A contempt proceedings before a Benue State High Court has been served on former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, former Deputy Speaker, James Okefe and former Majority Leader, Benjamin Adanyi.

The court had earlier restraining the affected lawmakers from parading themselves in the capacities they previously operated.





The trio are to appear in court to explain why an order for their committal to prison should not be made against them for disobeying the injunction earlier issued by the court presided over by the state Chief Judge, Justice Adam Onum.





22 members of the Benue State House of Assembly have initiated contempt proceedings against Terkimbi Ikyange, James Okefe and Benjamin Adanyi.





Also joined in the suit are the state Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 4 Makurdi, Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Police Force and the Director, Department of State Services, Makurdi.





It will be recalled that in the early hours of today (Monday), a full deployment of security operatives besieged the premises of the Benue State House of Assembly firing tear gas canisters and prevented the 22 members from accessing the House chambers even as they allowed the Ikyange-led group of eight entry.