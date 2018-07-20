Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has cried out over alleged plan by some persons to attack him.





The governor said there were underground plans by his political enemies to launch a smear campaign against his person and office.





In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said some persons were not happy over the governor’s refusal to betray the people of Benue who brought him to power.





Akase said, “It has become necessary to alert the people of Benue State and other Nigerians about further plans by some persons to launch smear campaigns against Governor Samuel Ortom on various conventional and social media platforms.





“These plans are part of a grand conspiracy between some politicians in Benue State with their collaborators in Abuja, part of which was uncovered and exposed recently.





“The organised attacks which will be based on blatant falsehood are aimed at damaging the good and towering reputation of the Governor to the political advantage of the selfish individuals.





“Those behind the plot whose objectives include perpetual subjugation in all spheres are not comfortable with the courageous stand of Governor Ortom on major issues in favour of majority of Benue people.





“They have therefore chosen to demonize him.





“However, Governor Ortom reassures the people of the state that the fresh plans will fail, just like all the others, because he has no skeleton in the cupboard.





“We reassure anyone who is genuinely interested in getting information regarding government activities to make inquiries and such information will be readily available.





“The campaign to tarnish the Governor’s image would not distract him from delivering on the mandate of the people as well as pursuing justice and right causes. The campaign of calumny will only strengthen his resolve to stand by the people.





“As the state anthem says ‘though the giants may be on their way to hinder, God will surely give us victory’.”