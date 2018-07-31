The Ekiti state Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has urged the people of the state to remain law-abiding despite irregularities that marred the July 14 governorship election in the state which, according to him, culminated in the daylight perversion of the will of the people.

The governor stated this while acknowledging cheers from the people in Ado-Ekiti on Monday during the inspection of the ongoing King’s Market project which is nearing completion.





He pleaded that in the face of intimidation and provocation by the All Progressives Congress, APC, which ‘stole the mandate given to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the poll’, the people should remain calm, be law-abiding, expressing optimism that the truth would soon come out.





A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, quoted him as saying that the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, would eventually have his mandate restored.





Fayose told the traders as he went round the project that he was pleased with the pace of work on the project as well as the quality of work done.





He continued, “This is the only legacy project we have not completed as we have delivered others such as the flyover, the new high court complex, the new Governor’s Office, the dualization of Ado-Ikere Road among others.





“Though time is no longer on our side, we will surely push this project and as at now only finishing touches remain to be done. I will complete it and commission it before I leave. We appreciate the people for their support and cooperation and we want them not to despair. The light is coming after darkness and we shall overcome,” he said.





On the performance of his administration, Fayose opined that in spite of the financial challenges and the huge debts inherited, his administration has done very well.





He said the landscape of the state was dotted with legacy projects executed by his administration which, according to him, were being appreciated by the people.