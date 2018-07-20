Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the much-awaited Bayelsa State International Airport, located at Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, will be ready on August 27, 2018.The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, and the Managing Director, Bayelsa Airline, Capt. Henry Ungbuku, made this known on Friday while conducting select journalists around the airport project.They said that the airport project, which was commissioned by the Seriake Dickson administration in 2012, would be personally inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on the take-off date (August 27, 2018) after test flights a week earlier.Specifically, Iworiso-Markson said the multi-billion naira international airport is one of the legacy projects that would change the economic fortunes of the state and bring about prosperity for the people.He said the airport would create massive job opportunities for Bayelsans and would be a leading investment destination as well as a hub for business when it becomes fully operational.Iworiso-Markson stated, “There will be more business opportunities, more investment opportunities and more revenue. It is indeed a dream come through for us as a government. We are so excited about this project because of the massive benefits the state and our people will derive from it.‘’The airport is a testament of the commitment and dedication of the government of Seriake Dickson to open up this state and show to the world our huge potential. This is the heart of the Niger Delta, this is the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation and this airport will give us a new narrative.‘’I want our people to know that this is not politics, it is development, and we have often said that we don’t play politics with development.This airport will be used by all political parties irrespective of party affiliation; so nobody should politicize this project.”He said that the airport is fully funded by the state government after the Federal Government pulled out from an earlier agreement which would have seen it provide counterpart funds for the construction of the terminal building, control tower, hangar and fire bay.He expressed gratitude to Dickson for his vision and foresight, noting that it took only a serious leader like him to carry out an ambitious project such as that even in a recession.