The Spanish Supercup between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on August 12 at a neutral ground as a one-off fixture.This was confirmed on Monday, by the country’s football federation.La Liga and Copa del Rey champions Barcelona will take on Sevilla, the cup runners-up in the match, which is the traditional curtain raiser for the season.“It has been a unanimous decision made by the committee to play the Supercup as a single game on August 12 on a neutral ground,” RFEF president Luis Rubiales said in a news conference on Monday.“The most likely venue will be Tangier [Morocco].“We considered other options such as Valencia and Madrid but the financial aspect wasn’t there.“The temperature in Tangier will be suitable as will the financial aspect.“One of the clubs wanted a financial compensation of €950,000 and playing in Tangier that figure will be more than met. But we have to wait for FIFA’s approval.”Barcelona have won the Supercup a record 12 times, while Sevilla have lifted the trophy just once in 2007 and finished as runners-up twice.