Barcelona are more interested in signing N’Golo Kante than Willian from Chelsea.According to Spanish football expert, Graham Hunter, the LaLiga champions are keen to bring in Kante, in a deal which could see Andre Gomes move to Stamford Bridge.Barca have also made two bids for Willian, with the second believed to be worth up to £53m.Hunter thinks Kante would be Barca’s preference, even though he thinks it is unlikely they will get either.“Barca are far more interested in getting Kante than Willian.“That is fully understandable, they have been looking for a player like him for a long time. Andres Iniesta has moved on and Sergio Busquets, without Iniesta next to him, while his brilliance remains, his pace, ability to get around the pitch tactically is very different to Kante, who is an extremely good footballer.“I find it hard to understand how a club like Chelsea, who are shrewd with the prices they command for their players and are starting a new era, could lose either of these exceptional assets, as well as Eden Hazard, especially at a time when a new coach is coming in and will look to those players as the lynchpins of the brand of football he wants to play.“Barca are fishing in a pond where it will be really tough to land the big fishes,” Hunter told the Transfer Talk podcast.