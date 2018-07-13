Tunde Bakare, senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, and Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.





Bakare and Adeosun, who are from Ogun state, walked into the president’s office around 2:30pm.





The reason for the meeting is not known.





The minister has been in the news over alleged forgery of the exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





Premium Times had reported that Adeosun submitted a forged NYSC exemption certificate for her ministerial screening.





The newspaper said she is not eligible for an exemption certificate, having graduated at the age of 22 and failing to present herself for the mandatory one-year programme before she clocked 30 years.





More to follow…