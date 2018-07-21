Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West, could have staged the burning of a block of four classrooms, which he donated to Government Girls’ Secondary School, Sarki Noma, Lokoja.





Speaking in an interview with Osasu Igbinedion on The Osasu Show, Bello called Melaye an “attention seeker”, who could have organized the incident, to get public sympathy.





The Governor also categorically denied that he or his supporters played a role in the attack.





“The project that was embarked on by him that was burnt down is highly condemnable. I condemn it in its entirety.





“Remember the person in question is an attention seeker, remember he has orchestrated self-attacks severally in the state and I won’t be surprised in order to draw public sympathy if he organised that for himself.





“This is a project he started; nobody stopped you from starting it. You continued it and you completed it, nobody stopped you. You are about commissioning it, why would anybody go and burn it down? Why would any right thinking person go there and burn it down?





“That is not our character, that is not my own style of politicking. If anything, any development is for the people. The money did not come from his pocket, it is public fund meant for the people. So, if he tries to do that, and turn around to seek for public sympathy and orchestrated that on himself again, it is most unfortunate. That is the only way I can attribute it.





“In Kogi State remember, that we inherited a volatile state where a lot of insecurity, violence used to be an order of the day but upon assumption of office, Kogi state is the safest today,” Bello said.