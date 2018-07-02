For the second time in seven months, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar yesterday paid a private visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd) at his Hill-top residence Minna, Niger State.The former Vice President arrived Minna Airport at about 12:15 and drove straight to General Babangida’s house immediately.The meeting lasted for over three hours and members of the Press were prevented from accessing to the premises of the former Military President.Vanguard however gathered that the visit might not be unconnected with his presidential ambition.While the meeting lasted, the entrance to General Babangida’s residence was besieged by his supporters waiting anxiously to see the former Vice President.They were however disappointed as the Presidential aspirant shunned both journalists and his supporters and zoomed off in a long convoy of vehicles to the Minna Airport where he took off at about 3:45pm.It will be recalled that the former Vice President during a similar visit to Gen. Babangida in December last year also shunned the Press and his supporters who besieged him at Babangida’s residence and even at the Minna Airport.Some of the supporters who spoke with Journalists after his departure said they were disappointed that the former Vice President for deliberately avoided them.One of them Abubakar Ahmed , said, “we are here mainly because of him but we are disappointed in the way he treated us. We will however look forward to another visit before knowing the final step to take.”Niger State Coordinator for ‘Hope for Atiku 2019’ Mohammed Kutigi however said , “though he did not acknowledge us, it is however certain that he is aware that he has supporters in Niger state.”