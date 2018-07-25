Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the massive defection of Senators and House of Reps members to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Recall that no fewer than 15 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, defected to the PDP.





Similarly, a total of 37 members of the House of Representatives announced their official defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





However, reacting to the development, Atiku commended the lawmakers for their courage.





He said their action indicated that there was hope that Nigeria could be rescued from the misrule of the APC government.





He wrote on Twitter, ”The decision of a significant number of members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to leave the APC and decamp into the PDP clearly indicates that there is hope that the country can be rescued from the misrule of the APC government.





”I want to extol the courage of those legislators for standing up for a mission of salvaging our democracy.





”At such a time like this when the APC has brought our country to an all-time low, it is commendable that these lawmakers have chosen to be on the right side of the moment and history shall keep a noble account of their exceptional courage





”The choice of the PDP as a preferred destination is an endorsement of the kind of leadership the national chairman of the @OfficialPDPNig, Prince Uche Secondus has provided since assuming office.”