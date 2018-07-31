Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the impeachment notice served on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.





Recall that eight members of the State House of Assembly on Monday served the governor an impeachment notice.





But in a swift reaction, the governor, who recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the eight lawmakers lacked the constitutional powers to remove him from office.





Reacting to the development, Atiku condemned the impeachment move, noting that the introduction of such ‘lawlessness’ could complicate Benue’s insecurity.





Atiku on Twitter wrote, ”For a state facing security challenges like Benue, the introduction of lawlessness through an impeachment process could only complicate an already bad situation.





”I urge the police to remain politically neutral and avoid aiding lawlessness. The loyalty of the police should be to the constitution and the rule of law.”