Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to report that 23 Nigerian soldiers are yet to be accounted for after Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno State.





Five officers, 18 soldiers and 8 trucks were missing after the attack, which occurred early Saturday.





The attacking insurgents were believed to have been those who escaped the ongoing offensive by the military to flush out the Boko Haram terrorists in the fringes of Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region.





Reacting to the sad incident, Atiku expressed concerns over the whereabouts of the missing soldiers.





Atiku on Twitter wrote, ”I’m concerned about the fate of scores of our soldiers declared missing following the ambush of their convoy by Boko Haram insurgents at Boboshe village in Bama LGA of Borno.





”I do hope and pray for their safe return.”