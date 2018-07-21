Some aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State have announced their withdrawal from the governorship primary election of the party shortly before the exercise commenced.Some of the aspirants who announced their withdrawal from the governorship primary are Professor Adeolu Durotoye; former Minister of Youth Development, Mr Olasunkanmi Akinlabi and Felix Ogunwale.Other aspirants who would also not contest because of their decision to withdraw from the race are: Chief Lere Oyewunmi; former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Adejare Bello; Jide Adeniji and Ayoade Adewopo.With the withdrawal, the primary election is now among Senator Ademola Adeleke; former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade; the Chairman, Mutual Assurance, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi and Mr Nathaniel Oke ( SAN).The Chairman of the Osun State PDP Governorship Primary election, Seriake Dickson, who is the Bayelsa State Governor, promised that the primary would be free, fair and credible.He said the delegates would pick the most popular aspirant as the flag bearer of the party in the governorship poll holding on September 22, stressing that the panel would not tamper with the wish of the people.He said, “This exercise will be free, fair, transparent and credible. The delegates will pick the candidate of the party. We won’t tamper with the wish of the people.”