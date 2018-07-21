Arsenal will sign France youngster, Ousmane Dembele if Barcelona decide to send the forward on loan this summer.The Gunners hope of landing Dembele hinge on the Catalan giants’ decision whether to send the winger on loan.Arsenal’s head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat (then at Dortmund) signed Dembele for Dortmund when the winger emerged as one of the most exciting players in Europe with Rennes in France.Dortmund could not stop Dembele from joining Barcelona for around £110m in 2017, but the Frenchman had a difficult first season at the Camp Nou.Mislintat now believes Dembele is perfect for the Emirates but Barcelona are unwilling to let him leave permanently.Football London reports that the only possibility of Arsenal landing the winger this summer is if Barcelona allow him to leave the club on loan.Arsenal new manager, Unai Emery has made five signings so far since his appointment at the Emirate Stadium to replace Arsene Wenger.