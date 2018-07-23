Arsenal manager, Unai Emery would rather sign Ousmane Dembele instead of Kingsley Coman.Both French wingers have been linked with the Gunners in the past week.But according to Football London journalist, Charles Watts, Emery prefers the Barcelona man.“Kingsley Coman is a player most sides in Europe would be looking at if he was available – and Arsenal are no different.“He plays in an area that Emery would ideally like to strengthen, although I still believe Ousmane Dembele is the wide attacker that the club really want.“Getting Dembele out of Barcelona though looks very unlikely, unless they agree to a loan, so Coman would certainly be a player of interest at the Emirates.“But the fact is Arsenal just don’t have the money to attempt to sign him, unless they sell a number of players first,” Watts said.Emery is currently with the Arsenal squad in Singapore on a pre-season tour.