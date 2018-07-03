Authorities of Guards Brigade of Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, disclosed that soldiers attached to the presidential villa will fire heavy artillery guns as part of ceremonies to welcome visiting French President, Emmanuel Macron to Abuja.Consequently, Guards Brigade has alerted residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and travelers using the airport, when the heavy artillery guns are fired on Tuesday.Public Relations Officer, Capt. Haruna Timothy Tagwai in a statement said, the artillery gun salute would take place at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.He particularly advised the public especially those living within the Airport and its environs not to panic at the sound of the simulated firing of military weapons, noting that it was part of the ceremonial activities lined up for President Macron who is on a two day visit to Nigeria.The Guards Brigade is the elite military corps charged with the responsibilities of providing security for the president, his immediate family and other top VIPs as well as provides security for the FCT and its surrounding statesThe statement detailing the programme lined up to welcome the august visitor, said “The President of the Republic of France, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron will pay a two-day State Visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 3 – 4 July 2018.“As part of the ceremonial activities for the visit, there would be provision of guard of honour and the traditional firing of Artillery Gun salute on 3 July 2018 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.“In view of the above, you are please requested to inform the general public especially those living within the Airport and its environs not to panic at the sound of the simulated firing of military weapons during the aforementioned date.“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public. Please accept the best regards of the Commander Guards Brigade.”