Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to the Quick Response Force have arrested a gang of armed robbers at Felele area along the Lokoja-Okene Road in Kogi State.According to the army, the suspects wore military camouflage and robbed commuters along the highway.The army identified the suspects as Saviour Denis, 39 years old; Isaac Donald, 35; Joseph Isah, 35; Janet Isah and Oyinoye Ochefije.The last two suspects are female and their ages were not given by the army.It was learnt that one of the robbers, identified only as Atsen was killed during an exchange of fire with the troops.The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, who confirmed the arrest, said the items recovered include; one AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition and four pairs of military uniform.He said, “Troops of Quick Response Force have intercepted a gang of armed robbers operating at Felele, along Lokoja-Okene highway wearing military camouflage and robbing commuters.“Three of the robbers were arrested while one Mr Atsen was neutralised. Two female accomplices were also arrested during the encounter. Items recovered included a sum of N16,980.The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and they will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further necessary action.”