 Aregbesola’s chief of staff clinches APC ticket in Osun | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Aregbesola’s chief of staff clinches APC ticket in Osun

10:39 AM 0
A+ A-

Isiaka Oyetola, chief of staff, to Rauf Aregbesola, governor of Osun state, has been declared winner of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.


Oyetola is the ruling party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll.

He secured 127,017 votes to defeat Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, who secured 21,975 votes.

Najeem Salam, speaker of the Osun state house of assembly, came a distant third with 17, 958 votes.

Seventeen aspirants indicated interest in the exercise at the beginning but Moshood Adeoti, secretary to the state government, and Babajide Omoware, senator representing Osun east, and Peter Babalola, chairman of the state civil service commission, withdrew from the exercise.

Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, announced the result on behalf of Abdulaziz Yari, chairman of the primary committee.

“Having won the majority votes, I declare Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola as the official flag bearer for the September 22 governorship election,” Omo-Agege said.

Omo-Agege, who described the election as a family contest, said there was no victor and no vanquished.

The direct primary was conducted in 332 wards across the state.
NUMBER
NAME OF ASPIRANT
VOTES SCORED
 1
Adeoti Olalekan 
128
2
Adegoke Okiki 
252
3
Ajayi Adeyinka 
196
4
Akintayo Gafar 
1773
5
Alamu Oyebisi 
1349
6
Alabi Olugboyega 
284
7
Babalola Adebayo 
141
8
Layonu Abiodun 
2369
9
Omoworare Christopher 
21
10
Oriolowo Adeyemi 
5373
11
Oyebanji Oludayo 
09
12
Oyemomi Oyebola 
326
13
Oyetola Isiaka 
127,017
14
Raifu Adekunle
1053
15
Salaam Folasayo 
17958
16
Taiwo Adedotun 
21
17
Yussuff Lasun
21975


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top