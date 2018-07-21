Isiaka Oyetola, chief of staff, to Rauf Aregbesola, governor of Osun state, has been declared winner of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.





Oyetola is the ruling party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll.





He secured 127,017 votes to defeat Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, who secured 21,975 votes.





Najeem Salam, speaker of the Osun state house of assembly, came a distant third with 17, 958 votes.





Seventeen aspirants indicated interest in the exercise at the beginning but Moshood Adeoti, secretary to the state government, and Babajide Omoware, senator representing Osun east, and Peter Babalola, chairman of the state civil service commission, withdrew from the exercise.





Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, announced the result on behalf of Abdulaziz Yari, chairman of the primary committee.





“Having won the majority votes, I declare Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola as the official flag bearer for the September 22 governorship election,” Omo-Agege said.





Omo-Agege, who described the election as a family contest, said there was no victor and no vanquished.





The direct primary was conducted in 332 wards across the state.

NUMBER NAME OF ASPIRANT VOTES SCORED 1 Adeoti Olalekan 128 2 Adegoke Okiki 252 3 Ajayi Adeyinka 196 4 Akintayo Gafar 1773 5 Alamu Oyebisi 1349 6 Alabi Olugboyega 284 7 Babalola Adebayo 141 8 Layonu Abiodun 2369 9 Omoworare Christopher 21 10 Oriolowo Adeyemi 5373 11 Oyebanji Oludayo 09 12 Oyemomi Oyebola 326 13 Oyetola Isiaka 127,017 14 Raifu Adekunle 1053 15 Salaam Folasayo 17958 16 Taiwo Adedotun 21 17 Yussuff Lasun 21975



