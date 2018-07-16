General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has responded to a video of him prophesying that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would emerge winner of the just concluded Ekiti governorship election.

However, a reverse was the case on Saturday as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate Kayode Fayemi was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





The APC candidate garnered 197,459 votes, while Olusola polled 178,114 votes.





Clearing the air on the prophecy, Apostle Suleman took to his Twitter page on Monday morning, sharing the video.





He explained that the video was done weeks before the election.





“That Video making the rounds was done three weeks ago before the Ekiti election,” he said.





However, in the video, the cleric was quoted saying: “I gave a prophecy about Ekiti that I saw PDP taking over, but if PDP in that state do not take care they will lose it because I saw people gathering to pray against it.”