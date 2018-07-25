Former Vice -President Atiku Abubakar called for the stoppage of the alleged persecution of the leadership of the National Assembly.He said that those persecuting the President of the Senate ought to know that they would not have won the 2015 general elections without his support.Atiku, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the news of the siege to the residences of Saraki and Ekweremadu was both troubling and unsettling.He added that no democratic nation ought to treat the leadership of its parliament like common criminals in the course of a political disagreement.He said, “I remind the powers that be that on August 31, 2013, when Senator Bukola Saraki walked out of the Peoples Democratic Party and began the process of joining the All Progressives Congress, there was a celebration in their camps.“I also remind them that their electoral victory, which they have so badly mismanaged today, would not have been possible without the Senate President.”