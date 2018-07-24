Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progreasives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has asked the security agencies to investigate the circumstances leading to the auto crash involving the National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), Engr. Buba Galadima and his son on Monday.

Frank also alleged that the recent development had shown that the party in power “is desperate to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy Ekweremadu, hence the misuse of police against the two.”





He added that as part of efforts to impeach the duo of Senate President and his deputy, armed security personnel have taken over the National Assembly as early as 6am on Tuesday morning to prevent lawmakers from doing their lawful duties.





While calling on Nigerians to join well wishers in praying for quick recovery of rAPC leader and others, Frank alleged that the accident was a handiwork of “demonic forces in their former party (APC) who wanted Buba Galadima dead.”





In a statement he signed on Tuesday in Abuja, Frank said since the rAPC, through its National Chairman Galadima made its grievances known to the ruling party and the clear indication of pulling out in few days, “the APC blood sucking demons have been deployed to fight our leaders at all cost”





While calling on Nigerian to support their leaders in prayers against what he described as “evil conspiracies,” Frank said their plan to leave APC and join forces with other parties is a struggle to rescue the nation from the current leadership failure.





According to him, “it is obvious at the moment that if anything bad happen to Buba Galadima or any other leaders of rAPC, the ruling party will be held responsible.





“We want to assure Nigerians that no form of intimidation physically or spiritually will force our leaders from withdrawing from this mission. It is a mission to save Nigeria from total collapse.”





“I will, however, call on international community and the world leaders to keep their eyes on Nigeria’s democracy from now on. We know that the ruling party will do everything possible to supress the voices of reasoning but Nigerians should be rest assured that the more they try, the more our voices will get louder until the nation is rescued,” Frank stated.





He also raised an alarm that there were alleged plans to arrest, intimidate and assasinate some of the leaders of rAPC before the 2019 general elections.





“So, we are praying that God should keep Engr. Buba Galadima alive to be among the leaders that will supervise the eviction of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC out of power in 2019 to put an end to blood shedding in the country.





“I will also call on all true religious leaders to ask God to strengthen the leaders of rAPC and the voting population in their quest to see a better country.”