Timi Frank, suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has commended the leadership of the Reformed APC, R-APC, for moving out of a party he said was “tied with blood.”

Recall that the New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, faction of APC had announced their breakaway on Wednesday in Abuja under a fresh alias, reformed APC, and appointed Alhaji Buba Galadima as its interim National Chairman.





Frank apologised to Nigerians on behalf of rAPC for once being associated with APC which “inflicted pains, poverty and massive killings on the people.”





In a statement he personally signed, Frank described rAPC’s break away as “a freedom from party of blood, evil covenant and all manner of wickedness.”





He assured that the breakaway group will never be intimidated but “will expose all the looters and other corrupt activities that have taken place under President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.”





Frank said all the leaders and members of rAPC could testify that immediately the announcement to break away from APC was made on Wednesday, by their new National Chairman, feelings of total freedom, inner joy and spirit of true love to the nation came upon them.





He, therefore, called on other members of APC to liberate themselves from “bondage,” which he claimed APC represents.





The statement added, “We will ensure that a competent government that will stop the killings in Jos, Benue, Kaduna, Cross River and Zamfara states among others is enthroned.





“We will also ensure that the next government will be one that will respect all arms of government, the National Assembly and the Judiciary. The coming government will not victimise Nigerians in the name of fighting corruption. There will be rule of law, freedom of speech and people will not be detained arbitrarily without trial under the government our group will work to enthrone.”