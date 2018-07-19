Two Presidential aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have rejected the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.





The aspirants include, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia and Adamu Garba.





Oshiomhole had on Monday declared that Buhari, as the incumbent, had a right of first refusal of the party’s presidential ticket.





However, speaking with Vanguard, Ogbonnia said, “Comrade Oshiomhole is not speaking for the party but for himself. The APC leader, Bola Tinubu, made it clear that the presidential ticket of the party was open. Buhari, too, was quoted severally to support the rule of law and internal party democracy within APC.”





On his part, Garba said: “APC is purely a democratic party and will do nothing anti-democratic in its operations. We have started a process to formally go to his office and declare our interest in the office of the President.





“That I believe will remove the conditionality of the first right of refusal since it is evident that it is not only the President that is interested in the office of the President under the party.”