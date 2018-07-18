The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC has ordered the conduct of fresh congresses in Imo state.This was contained in a statement issued late Tuesday by the National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro.According to the party, the fresh congresses are to hold in the state beginning with the Ward congresses on Friday July 20, followed by Local Government congresses to be held on July 21 and state congress on July 23.A Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo state had reportedly ordered the conduct of fresh congresses after the state governor, Rochas Okorocha kicked against the one conducted by the immediate past leadership of the party.