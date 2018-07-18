Abubakar Adamu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member in the House of Representatives, has faulted the perception that all lawmakers are corrupt.





Adamu insisted that he had never collected bribe as a public official.





The lawmaker stated this on Tuesday, while speaking to journalists, in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks, accusing the National Assembly of inserting questionable projects into the 2018 budget.





Demanding an apology from the president, Adamu challenged him to trace those who inserted the said projects rather than accusing the “whole lawmakers”.





He added: “Mr. President said we inserted something into the budget. He should seek for forgiveness from me because I did not add a dime. I have a name I want to protect,” he said.





“I have been a public officer and none of my family members ever knew my office up till today at the national assembly, even as a commissioner.





“Mr. President can trace who and who inserted the said money. I did not insert anything, I have a name to protect. I have never been corrupt. I think everybody should know not all members of the national assembly are corrupt.”