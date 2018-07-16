A former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Abiodun Aluko, who was also the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the July 14 election, said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Kayode Fayemi, won the election because his party was the highest bidder in vote buying.Aluko said this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday.The AP governorship candidate alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party and the APC engaged in a stiff competition to outdo each other in inducing voters with money, saying the alleged bribing was done openly.Aluko said, “Yesterday, I spoke about the process, that the PDP and APC engaged in buying votes. The INEC has spoken that the APC won the election but my conclusion is that APC bought the votes. They were the highest bidders.“The APC as the highest bidder was able to take in the highest number of votes. That was exactly was happened.”But a former Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, who is from Ikere town as Aluko, debunked the claims.