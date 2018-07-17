The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Lawal Shu’aibu has invited Sen George Akume and Gov Samuel Ortom to Abuja for an urgent meeting.

The duo are the main actors in the tussle for leadership of the Benue chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The invitation followed Ortom’s announcement that he is no longer with the ruling party.





Ortom made the declaration at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital on Monday.





He spoke while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Cheftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe.





Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, quoted the governor as saying that, “As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch.





“So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”





But a competent source told NAN in Abuja that the urgent meeting had become necessary.





The meeting is expected to hold today and the party is expected to brief the public on the outcome.





APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had on Monday reacted to Ortom’s declaration.