Mrs Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari's social media aide has said that the All Progressive Congress has lost some bad fat. Onochie reacting to the gale of defection that swept the Nigerian National Assembly yesterday said on her Twitter handle that 'As with an obese person who has struggled with weight issues all his life, APC has lost some bad fat. APC is now healthier And better for the Party APC, and the nation. The fear of Adams Oshiomhole, is the beginning of wisdom.'

A total of fifteen senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators Rabui Musa Kwankwaso (Kano Central), Barnabas Gemade (Benue North-West), Dino Melaye (Kogi East), Isa Hamman Misau, Lanre Tajouso, Shaaba Lafiagi, Mohammed Shittu and Ubali Shittu, Rafui Ibrahim, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Monsurat Sunmonu, Ibrahim Danbaba, Usman Nafada and Suleiman Nazif dumped the party and defected to the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP).

Also 35 House of Representative members moved from the APC to PDP.